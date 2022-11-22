KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation.

The agreement was announced in a press release Nov. 22, just more than 2 years after Knox County Parks and Recreation Director Paul White was fired and Brian Hair, chief of staff for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, resigned.

“Paul White was terminated for his management style and the termination had nothing to do with misappropriation of funds or Knox County property,” said Abbey Harris, Knox County deputy communications director, in the press release issued announcing the agreement on Nov. 22.

White was placed on leave on Oct. 15, 2020 pending the outcome of an investigation into potential wrongdoing within the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. He was terminated four days later.

White’s lawsuit against the county is now dismissed, and the county said his termination is due solely to his management style — with no mention of the financial allegations raised during a State Comptroller’s investigation.

Paul White (Knox County)

The Comptroller’s investigation found that White had signed for the purchase of two golf carts — one of which was delivered to a private residence. Hair later apologized for borrowing a county-owned golf cart to use at his home while his wife recovered from a broken foot.

White was also accused of signing off on work done on private vehicles owned by the senior director of the parks and recreation department and the use of county tools and vehicles on private property outside of Knox County, according to the Comptroller’s investigative report.

Knox County administration said in Tuesday’s press release that in the early stages of the investigation, “significant concerns” arose about Paul White’s management style and the “hostile work environment he was fostering.”

The county released quotes from interviews that the administration says show “specific examples” that led to the termination of White’s employment. WATE 6 is not publishing those allegations as they lack context and circumstances surrounding these quotes is unknown.

“I’m frustrated and angry our employees had to deal with bullying, harassment, embarrassment, and toxicity. I can’t undo what happened but am proud of how our team responded and the changes that resulted. Ultimately, our Parks & Recreation department is in a much better place today,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Tuesday.