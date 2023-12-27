KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite a rainy Christmas Day in downtown Knoxville, a group of Knox County residents gathered to peacefully protest the wars in Gaza on Monday.

“We were with eight other people and we had a peace banner,” David Drews said. “Of course, this is the birthday of the Prince of Peace, so we walked around to different churches and stood and admired the architecture.”

Along with his wife, Drews and six of their friends marched from church to church to show solidarity for those who are suffering from overseas conflict

“What prompted us to do this is what’s going on in Gaza,” Drews said. “What happened October 7th to Israel and what is happening to Gazans since then.”

Drews and his friends used symbols synonymous with Christmas to get their message across as they called for a ceasefire.

“We are in favor of a ceasefire and it dawned on me several days ago the tragic irony of the fact that the prince of peace, Jesus Christ, was born in a neighboring town,” Drews said.

As the wars continue, Drews felt that it is important to show support no matter where you are from.

“It’s a show of solidarity with everyone out there that wants the war to stop and it’s to show solidarity to those that are suffering,” Drews said.

Drews said that ultimately, the goal is to spread the message and inspire change.

“This was our inaugural Christmas Day peace action and we’re hoping that next year, it’ll grow,” Drews said.