KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Knox County seniors are about two months into their final year of high school, graduation is on the horizon and some dates have been set.

Knox County Schools released the graduation commencement schedule for the Class of 2023 on Friday. Ceremonies are expected to take place from May 18 through June 2.

The full schedule can be found here on the school district’s website.

KCS says the graduations will be streamed via knoxgrads.com, and archived videos will also be available on our YouTube channel.