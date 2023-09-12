KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Knox County seniors have just begun their final year of high school, graduation is already on the school district’s calendar with commencement dates set.

Knox County Schools released the graduation commencement schedule for the Class of 2024. Ceremonies are expected to take place from May 16 through May 25.

The full schedule can be found here on the school district’s website.

K.A.E.C.: Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. – K.A.E.C. Gym

Fulton High: Thursday, May 16, 5:30 p.m. – Fulton Field

Central High: Thursday, May 16, 8 p.m. – Central Field

Ridgedale: Friday, May 17, 1 p.m. – Ridgedale Gym

Halls High: Friday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. – Halls Field

Powell High: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m. – Powell Field

Austin- East Magnet High: Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. – Austin-East Field

KCS Virtual School: Saturday, May 18, Noon – Central Auditorium

Career Magnet Academy: Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m. – Central Auditorium

L&N STEM Academy: Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. – Central Field

Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m. – Central Field

Farragut High: Sunday, May 19, 6 p.m. – Farragut Field RAIN DATE – Monday, May 20

West High: Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m. – West Field

Gibbs High: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Gibbs Field

Hardin Valley Academy: Wednesday, May 22, 6 p.m. – HVA Field

South-Doyle High: Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. – South-Doyle Field

Bearden High: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. – Bearden Field

Karns High: Friday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. – Karns Field

Carter High: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. – Carter Field RAIN DATE – Friday, May 25



KCS says the graduations will be streamed via knoxgrads.com, and archived videos will also be available on their YouTube channel.