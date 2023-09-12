KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Knox County seniors have just begun their final year of high school, graduation is already on the school district’s calendar with commencement dates set.
Knox County Schools released the graduation commencement schedule for the Class of 2024. Ceremonies are expected to take place from May 16 through May 25.
The full schedule can be found here on the school district’s website.
- K.A.E.C.: Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. – K.A.E.C. Gym
- Fulton High: Thursday, May 16, 5:30 p.m. – Fulton Field
- Central High: Thursday, May 16, 8 p.m. – Central Field
- Ridgedale: Friday, May 17, 1 p.m. – Ridgedale Gym
- Halls High: Friday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. – Halls Field
- Powell High: Friday, May 17, 8 p.m. – Powell Field
- Austin- East Magnet High: Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. – Austin-East Field
- KCS Virtual School: Saturday, May 18, Noon – Central Auditorium
- Career Magnet Academy: Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m. – Central Auditorium
- L&N STEM Academy: Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. – Central Field
- Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m. – Central Field
- Farragut High: Sunday, May 19, 6 p.m. – Farragut Field
- RAIN DATE – Monday, May 20
- West High: Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m. – West Field
- Gibbs High: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Gibbs Field
- Hardin Valley Academy: Wednesday, May 22, 6 p.m. – HVA Field
- South-Doyle High: Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. – South-Doyle Field
- Bearden High: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. – Bearden Field
- Karns High: Friday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. – Karns Field
- Carter High: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. – Carter Field
- RAIN DATE – Friday, May 25
KCS says the graduations will be streamed via knoxgrads.com, and archived videos will also be available on their YouTube channel.