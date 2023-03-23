KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges after more than 25 pounds of drugs, including nine pounds of heroin and fentanyl, were seized from a home where three children were present on Wednesday according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were found during a search of a home on the 2900 block of Boyds Bridge Pike by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Knox County SWAT as a part of the 313 Initiative. KCSO says the target of the search was Richard Lavell Adams, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, and his wife, Lauren Michelle Adams, 31, who were taken into custody at the scene.

Three minor children were also in the residence, KCSO said. The sheriff’s office said the Department of Child Services was notified and took the children into its custody.

In the search, KCSO says deputies found approximately 9.3 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, 2.5 pounds of meth, 14 pounds of marijuana, cash, two hydraulic presses and numerous firearms.

A photo shared by police shows at least a dozen handguns, stacks of cash, gallon, large quantities of drugs, scales, and other items.

Items seized by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office from a home on Wednesday. (KCSO)

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrests were made as part of the 313 Initiative, a collaborative law enforcement effort aimed at disrupting drug trafficking between Detroit and East Tennessee. Read more about the 313 Initiate here.

Richard Adams and Lauren Adams are charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug use, manufacturing, delivery, sale, or possession with intent to sell meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed (a dangerous felony,) possession of Schedule II and IV drugs, and theft of a firearm less than $2,500, according to court records.