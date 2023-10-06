KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More information about the night that Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Tucker Blakely was shot has been revealed.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced on Oct. 3 evening that Blakely, 29, had died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. While speaking at Blakely’s Celebration of Life, Spangler shared more details of what happened that night.

Blakely and a fellow officer were clearing a house looking for a man who had reportedly been in an argument with his spouse all day and evening. The complaint came from a neighbor, according to Spangler.

While searching for the man, Blakely was struck by gunfire and “immediately incapacitated” said Spangler. The other officer exchanged gunfire with the man, who was killed. He has been identified as Matthew Logan Rose, 30. The officer attempted aid to Blakely before he was taken to UT Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Tucker’s final service was his wish to be an organ donor. Today, people that we may never know are alive because of Tucker,” said Spangler.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” reads a release from the TBI.

A celebration of life was held for Blakely on Oct. 6. He is survived by his wife Katarina and their five-year-old son.