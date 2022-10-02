KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO.

Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.

“Argo is doing well and home resting with his family! We’ll update everyone when his pathology results return!” said the Facebook post.

According to KCSO PIO Heather Reyda, Argo is planning to retire on Oct. 7. He also plans to spend his retirement with Trout, Trout’s wife and their six children.

“Officer Troutt will be the handler for KCSO’s first bloodhound, Blu, after Argo’s retirement,” according to Reyda.

The sheriff’s office is sending prayers for the K-9’s recovery.