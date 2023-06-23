KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 23 recruits graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Training Academy on Friday.

KCSO shared photos of the new graduates in a Facebook Post. During the 12 week course, each of the recruits participated in 535 hours of intense law enforcement training. Training included criminal law, community relations, patrol tactics, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and other law enforcement-related topics

The 23 recruits represent 11 law enforcement agencies, ranging from city police departments and county sheriff’s offices. They join the 789 others who have graduated from the program, making 812 law enforcement officers who have graduated from the Regional Training Academy in it’s 27 years, KCSO said.

(Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

“On behalf of our Knox County Sheriff’s Office blue family, I want to congratulate this class. They have chosen a noble profession and should be commended for their courage to enter Law Enforcement,” Spangler said. “These men and women have proven they have the fortitude and courage to do what many wouldn’t consider; we wish them all the best. May God Bless and keep them.”

KCSO says the Basic Recruit Class of 2023 – 1 includes:

Emma Blanchard – Cleveland Police Department

Wyatt Brown – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Cameron Burris – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Charpenter – The University of Tennessee Police Department

Jacob Cofer – Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Rocky Croy – Elizabethton Police Department

Logan England – Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary Foster – Millington Police Department

Hunter Hatfield – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Kayla Jacobs – Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Kern – Elizabethton Police Department

Ryan Manuel – Elizabethton Police Department

Ashley May – Oliver Springs Police Department

Lucas Murphy – Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Grant Painter – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Leo Piety – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Shepherd – Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Weaver – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Webb – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Wells – Ripley Police Department

Matthew Willis – Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Brother Woodward – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Worthy – Roane County Sheriff’s Office

This is not the only law enforcement graduation that took place Friday. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared that more than 100 officers from across Tennessee graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville, including LCSO deputies Brooke Slattery, Nate Reagan and Justin Willis. LCSO says all three were assigned to the Corrections Division before they were promoted to the Patrol Division.