KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 23 recruits graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Training Academy on Friday.
KCSO shared photos of the new graduates in a Facebook Post. During the 12 week course, each of the recruits participated in 535 hours of intense law enforcement training. Training included criminal law, community relations, patrol tactics, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and other law enforcement-related topics
The 23 recruits represent 11 law enforcement agencies, ranging from city police departments and county sheriff’s offices. They join the 789 others who have graduated from the program, making 812 law enforcement officers who have graduated from the Regional Training Academy in it’s 27 years, KCSO said.
“On behalf of our Knox County Sheriff’s Office blue family, I want to congratulate this class. They have chosen a noble profession and should be commended for their courage to enter Law Enforcement,” Spangler said. “These men and women have proven they have the fortitude and courage to do what many wouldn’t consider; we wish them all the best. May God Bless and keep them.”
KCSO says the Basic Recruit Class of 2023 – 1 includes:
- Emma Blanchard – Cleveland Police Department
- Wyatt Brown – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Cameron Burris – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Jonathan Charpenter – The University of Tennessee Police Department
- Jacob Cofer – Roane County Sheriff’s Office
- Rocky Croy – Elizabethton Police Department
- Logan England – Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Zachary Foster – Millington Police Department
- Hunter Hatfield – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
- Kayla Jacobs – Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Nicholas Kern – Elizabethton Police Department
- Ryan Manuel – Elizabethton Police Department
- Ashley May – Oliver Springs Police Department
- Lucas Murphy – Roane County Sheriff’s Office
- Grant Painter – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Leo Piety – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Scott Shepherd – Roane County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Weaver – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Brian Webb – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Jacob Wells – Ripley Police Department
- Matthew Willis – Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Brother Woodward – Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Worthy – Roane County Sheriff’s Office
This is not the only law enforcement graduation that took place Friday. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared that more than 100 officers from across Tennessee graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville, including LCSO deputies Brooke Slattery, Nate Reagan and Justin Willis. LCSO says all three were assigned to the Corrections Division before they were promoted to the Patrol Division.