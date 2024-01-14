KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The sheriff’s office said John Arthur Duran, described as a senior adult, was last known to be leaving his home on Farr Drive to go to Costco around 4:30 p.m.

Duran was in a black 2003 Jaguar with the Tennessee handicap tag # PD74349

Duran was last seen wearing a black jacket, green or gray pants, and brown shoes.

John Arthur Duran (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to KCSO, Duran is 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, and walks with a cane. He has gray hair and he may be wearing glasses. He also has a tattoo on his forearm that reads “Dorothy.”

Anyone who sees Duran is asked to call 911.

