KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office, KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit responded to Halls Middle School to investigate an alleged threat to the campus Tuesday night.

Two eighth-grade students were arrested on charges of threats of mass violence. Both were taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

KCSO added that on Wednesday, a sophomore at Powell High School was arrested after a report of a separate school threat.

“Parents we cannot stress this enough, PLEASE have conversations with your children about the seriousness of making these threats and the severe repercussions,” KCSO said on Facebook.

Knox County Schools has seen an uptick of in-school threats. KCSO said five separate school threats were reported leading a juvenile at Gibbs High School, a juvenile at Powell High School and a student at Hall Middle School to be arrested in January.

The Knox County School Board of Education has a set of established procedures for students who are believed to have violated set rules. The recommended disciplinary actions for these behaviors include out-of-school suspension for either under 10 days or over 10 days.