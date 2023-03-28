KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County teacher is currently suspended with pay after videos circulating on social media showed him saying a racial slur in a classroom.

In the videos posted on Facebook, the teacher and a student were discussing whether or not it is OK to use the “n” word. The teacher was heard throughout the conversation using the racial slur while talking with the students.

The teacher is also heard saying that he believes the word is “derogatory” and “terrible” but claimed that the student says it to him. The student is then heard stating, “I got Black in me, what do you got in you? You over there saying ‘n****,’ you are fully White.”

Other students can be heard telling the teacher to stop using the word as well.

According to Knox County Schools, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“KCS does not tolerate any instances of racism,” KCS said.

KCS also stated that they can not comment further on the situation while the investigation is ongoing.