Green waste at a residence along Yarnell Road, near where the EF2 tornado touched down on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Approximately a week after an EF2 tornado struck West Knox County and cleanup efforts have been underway creating piles of green waste like brush and limbs from fallen and twisted trees, the county government has offered a free program to haul it away.

In a news release sent out Monday, Knox County announced that it is offering a free, one-time assistance program to help county residents remove green waste from private property after last week’s tornado. With the program, the county will pick up green waste from county and Town and Farragut residents. A definitive timeline for pickup times is forthcoming.

There are some restrictions that county residents must follow for green waste pickup:

The green waste must consist of trees, limbs, brush, etc. only

The green waste must fit into the bed of a standard-sized garbage truck.

Overly large tree sections measuring more than six feet will not be accepted.

All green waste must be placed in a public right-of-way and not on private property.

“These storms had a major impact as they passed through,” Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor, stated in the release. “While we are appreciative of the immense support from the nonprofit and faith-based communities, community volunteers, and friendly neighbors, we’ve gotten a lot of calls about this need and are happy to be taking steps to provide it.”

The county says that the proposal for and contract with emergency green waste collection facilitator Phillips and Jordan will be brought before the Knox County Commission at its next meeting; then, the service should begin shortly after and be ongoing for about two weeks.

During the pickup process, the county plans for Phillips and Jordan to service the hardest-hit areas, such as northwest Knox County, while Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews will service the remaining areas.

Assistance is not being offered at properties within Knoxville city limits, the county says, as the city already provides a similar service. Green waste from commercial properties, construction and building materials, or demolition waste cannot be picked up due to cost and logistics.

For specific inquiries or to request green waste pickup, please call Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800.