KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced they have appointed their first Latina principal at Richard Yoakley School.

“I want to be a role model not only for the students but for teachers out there,” said Dr. Sofia Roth.

As someone who immigrated to the United States from Cuba and got thrown into an entirely new culture at a young age. Roth wants to let her students know that she understands what they are going through.

Especially since the Hispanic and Latin population is growing at KCS, Roth knew going into this school she had an opportunity to be a role model and provide a new level of understanding to students from backgrounds like hers.

“Because I’m from a different country, originally I am from Costa Rica, I can relate well to people from all different cultures and backgrounds… so minorities are special to me because I’m a minority, I know what it’s like,” she said.

Not only will she serve as a role model, but she will also be able to communicate with parents and students from similar backgrounds, making sure nothing gets lost in translation.

“I was able to relate to them and talk to them, and more importantly talk to their parents, and that is huge that communication piece,” said Roth.

Being able to draw from her upbringing, and her experience at other Knox County Schools, she feels prepared to take on the role as executive principal.

“I feel that because I was fortunate enough to be in a lot of different schools, I have the skills that are going to help me connect with the kids and the teachers too,” said Roth, “because you know everything that we do here we couldn’t do without the teachers.”

Dr. Roth says she is also starting new traditions at Richard Yoakley School, making it a point to stop by each classroom every morning to get to know her students.

“There’s a handful of Latino teachers in the county, and my door is always open for those who might want to visit and shadow me,” Roth told the KCS Hall Pass blog. “You don’t know what life as an administrator could look like until you see it for yourself.”