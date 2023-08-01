KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fight to save a 100-year-old home in East Knoxville is underway.

“2651 East Magnolia is what is often referred to as the Sterchi-Audigier home. It is a home that was built about 100 years ago for one of the original Sterchi brothers who was very well known here in Knoxville,” said Christine Cloninger, the Executive Director of Knox Heritage, which works to preserve historic places in Knoxville.

She adds, “We recently became aware of the impending demolition of this site which led us to do a little bit of research as to why and what was happening here.”

Interior of the Audigier Residence (Knox Heritage)

Exterior of the residence (Knox Heritage)

Last year, the vacant building was damaged by a fire. Then, a few months ago, the current owner of the home filed a demolition permit with the City of Knoxville.

According to state representative Sam McKenzie, the Tennessee Department of Corrections has looked into using the property as a parole office.

“I’m really disappointed that we didn’t have any public input in terms of what should be sited here or where that type of facility should go,” said McKenzie.

“Call the Department of Correction,” He added. “I’ve been in touch with the Office of General Services. They understand this might not be the best, proper use to use this land, and at the end of the day with a low bid. I really think there are some mitigating circumstances that really should have been considered before you decide to site a place like that.”

Cloninger said the home is eligible for listing on the National Historic Registry which would make federal historic tax credits available to preserve the space.

“We just want to work with the developer to find a solution to keep this site here in this neighborhood,” she said.

WATE did reach out to the property owner for comment and has not received a response at this time.

The permit filed back in June was subject to a 60-day demolition delay, but that expires on August 18. Knox Heritage wants people to reach out to their local representatives to voice their concerns and interest in preserving this historic site.