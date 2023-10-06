KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Portions of Gay Street in downtown Knoxville will be closed to traffic on Friday for the 2023 Knox Pride Parade as part of Knox Pride Fest, which runs Oct. 6-8.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Friday that the closures starting with the Gay Street Bridge will begin at 5 p.m., followed by Gay Street to Magnolia at 6:45 p.m.

The parade in downtown steps off at 7 p.m. and is expected to run for an hour.

“Parade attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and an observation spot along the parade route,” a City of Knoxville news release states. “Free parking after 6 p.m. on weeknights and weekends is available in City-owned parking garages, as well as the Dwight Kessel Garage.”

On Saturday, there will be road closures near World’s Fair Park for Pride Fest.

World’s Fair Park Drive and Clinch Avenue, between Henley and Eleventh streets, will be closed 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Knox Pride Fest at World’s Fair Park. Festival hours are 12-8 p.m.

Although Pride Month is in June, Knox Pride executive director John Camp said earlier this year that they would have events for Pride Fest the first weekend of October.

A full list of Knox Pride events can be found here.