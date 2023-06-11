KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the two East Tennessee adventure parks nominated for USA Today’s Best Aerial Adventure Park lists made the top 10 list.

On June 9, Navitat Knoxville was announced as No. 10 on the list, ranking among locations in Florida, Missouri and California. At Navitat, there are more than 60 adventure elements, and visitors are able to zipline through the trees, cross wobbly bridges, balance, climb and swing.

Ben Ream, general manager of Navitat, said the win is recognition for the park and for the City of Knoxville.

“We were nominated against zipline companies in Alaska and in Hawaii. Some of the most beautiful places on Earth, and we managed to beat out some of those amazing contenders to join the list with our own urban wilderness here in Knoxville, Tenn.,” Ream said “We were really excited, because to be nominated in the 1st place was the result of industry professionals saying that we would deserve to be among the ranked. However, winning meant that our fans and supporters had to vote for us, and to be able to outrank some of these other places meant that everybody decided to show the love and Navitat.”

Located in Ijams Nature Center, Navitat is close to South Knoxville. The park offers adventures for a wide variety of skill sets appropriate for those as young as seven years old and older.

For those hoping to climb and adventure, Ream says to check Navitat’s website to RSVP for an appointment ahead of their visit.

“Our most exciting thing is ‘Navitat at Night’ on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. We have a night adventure… we light the course up and we do it in the dark and everybody has a blast. It’s got that summertime magic,” Ream added.

He also thanks everyone who took the time to vote for Navitat.

“Thank you so much to everybody in Knoxville who voted for us and took the time to make sure that we got this honor and we’re just we’re so excited and we’re so proud to serve the city and be part of what makes Knoxville great,” Ream said.

Learn more about Navitat on their website at navitatknoxville.com.

In May, it was announced that both Legacy Mountain Ziplines in Sevierville and Navitat Knoxville were nominated, representing East Tennessee. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite aerial adventures and zipline companies across the united states from places like Alaska and Hawaii until June.

To see the rest of the parks that made USA Today’s list, click here.