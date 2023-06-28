KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville area has once again been impacted by smoke from Canadian wildfires, with the Air Quality Index once again rated at a “moderate” risk.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) rated Knoxville as “unhealthy for some” Wednesday, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow site. The air quality is expected to remain at a similar level through Thursday.

On Thursday, the AQI is expected to remain above 100. Indexes between 101 to 150 are considered “unhealthy for some,” meaning the air quality is acceptable, but may pose a health concern for people sensitive to ozone and particle pollution, like those with asthma, emphysema or COPD.

People in this vulnerable group may potentially experience respiratory symptoms if they overexert themselves.

Those potentially impacted should consider reducing activity levels or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.

Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team Weather Blog for the latest weather and AQI updates.

The threat of Canadian wildfire smoke will be a little less tomorrow, but ground-level ozone will be the main concern contributing to poor air quality.

This is not the first time Knoxville has seen a decrease in air quality during the Canadian wildfires. On June 7, the city was listed at 97.