KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bus riders with Knoxville Area Transit can now access mobile tickets via a mobile application that’s free to download.

KAT announced the mobile ticketing option on Wednesday, Nov. 8 saying that riders can now plan their trip, pay the fare and scan their ticket in its official app, Transit.

The Transit app is available at the App Store or Google Play. Bus riders with a smartphone can download the app, create their account and select KAT from the available services tab; then, they can buy tickets and use them to board a KAT bus.

All fare types, except for the Semester Pass, are available through mobile ticketing. Qualified riders can also get a reduced fare option. Mobile tickets are available for only KAT’s regular, fixed-route service; they’re not available for use on the LIFT.

Once mobile tickets are activated, a single-use ticket (1-ride pass) will time out and be removed from the app after the 15-minute activation window. Tickets that are activated too early will not be replaced, so riders are encouraged to only activate their mobile tickets just before boarding a KAT bus.

Multiuse tickets (1-day and 30-day passes) will remain active for the full-time period the ticket allows. After being used, the ticket may be closed and the ticket bar on an app user’s home screen will say “SHOW” to indicate that they have an active ticket that can be reused.

Mobile tickets can only be used within the Transit app – screenshots and video recordings will not be accepted.

For more information, visit the KAT Mobile Ticketing page.