KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit is working to connect the busiest parts of the city with bus service at least every 15 minutes and give more focus to the needs of elderly people in Knoxville.

The KAT Reimagined project includes several changes based on public feedback received during the public engagement process and includes a new bus route that focuses on seniors. These changes include:

The addition of a new Route 23 – Millertown that would also serve O’Connor Senior Center, in addition to Broadway Towers, Washington Pike, and WalMart East.

Route changes to better serve Austin-East High School, Inskip Pool, and Main Street.

Temporary route adjustments until pedestrian infrastructure and traffic signal issues can be resolved, namely on Division Street and on Clinton Highway. Once these infrastructure changes occur, the route will return to the original draft network routing.

The Knoxville Transportation Authority (KTA) was introduced to the recommended bus network for the KAT Reimagined project during its regular monthly meeting on June 22. The board voted to present the public with the plan, which is cost-neutral and includes a new bus route focusing on seniors.

In addition to these changes, stop frequencies along Cumberland Avenue and Sutherland Avenue to Bearden, Magnolia Avenue, and from downtown out to the Food City on Western will increase to 15 minutes. The plan also works to improve Sunday service with nearly all routes available on Sunday and several with 30-minute service, according to a release from KAT. Finally, KAT said that the plan will improve 45-minute job access by 16% for all residents, 20% for low-income residents, and 24% for residents of color.

To compare these changes to the pre-COVID network, click here.

“This has been a long, but thoughtful process, and we feel like we’ve achieved a good result,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “We were able to take public comments, prioritize and analyze them, and find a way to address them in the final plan. We hope the public has felt heard during this extensive public engagement process, and is pleased with the result.”

The Knoxville Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing on July 27 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street, to allow people to share their thoughts on the plan. If approved, the plan will be implemented in August 2024. To learn more about the project, visit katreimagined.com.

This plan comes nearly a year after KAT reduced its service due to a worker shortage. To combat this issue, KAT raised its wages and held several job fairs in an attempt to draw in more applicants.