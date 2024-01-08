KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The residents of a Knoxville assisted living facility have been evacuated due to a fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department shared at 8:33 a.m. that they were at a fire at Atria Weston Place on Lakebrook Blvd. Residents at Atria were evacuated due to the fire. The residents have been taken to the Red Cross building on Middlebrook Pike for temporary shelter.

The fire was put out around 8:41 a.m., it was limited to one room.

“Simply closing a door can make a significant difference in stopping the spread of fire. Quick actions by the staff at Atria prevented the fire from spreading and likely kept many people from becoming injured in this fire,” wrote KFD.

(Photo via KFD)

(Photo via KFD)

(Photo via KFD)

(WATE)

(WATE)

(Photo via KFD)

No injuries were reported. However, KFD said one staff member was sent to a hospital as a precaution for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

According to KFD, the cause of the fire was a faulty heating and air unit in the room where the fire was located. The department added that the Knoxville Fire Marshall’s Office is working with building management to create a plan to move the residents back into the building.

The American Red Cross, AMR, Knoxville Area Transit, and the Knox County Health Department, as well as several other assisted living communities, helped in assisting the residents according to KFD.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.