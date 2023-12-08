KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knoxville assisted living and memory care facility is abruptly shutting its doors for good in January. Residents and their families found out through a letter on Wednesday.

The letter from Prosperity Pointe off Cedar Bluff Road is leaving many racing against the clock to find a new facility for their loved ones to call home.

One of those people is James Stewart. He has a sister who lives in the facility and said he was upset when the news broke.

“They don’t need to be treated like this,” Stewart said.

He added that this is tough not only for the families but for the residents as well.

“This segment of our community, unless you’ve lived through Alzheimer’s, dementia, and the repercussions of it all, you don’t have the slightest idea of how bad it is,” Stewart said. “There are people up there that don’t have the slightest idea of where they are or what they are doing.”

The letter from Prosperity Pointe stated, “The new owners have abruptly announced they do not see the business as viable and will be closing Prosperity Pointe effective January 6, 2024.”

Loretta Cordell’s mother also resides at Prosperity Pointe. “My initial reactions were shock and disbelief,” she told WATE. “This entire process for families searching for a facility is frustrating to begin with. Throwing in the last minute 30-day notice during the holidays just causes more stress and emotions.”

For Stewart, he said this part of the community should be treated better.

“It’s a darn right shame that they are doing this to this segment of our community who don’t have any way to stand up for themselves sometimes,” he said.

It will be a hard transition but overall, Stewart was happy to see his sister having a good time at Prosperity Pointe.

“It was nice being able to have a place that my sister enjoyed being at,” said Stewart.

WATE has reached out to Prosperity Pointe for a statement on their closure, but we have yet to hear back. Stewart told us that he is in the process of putting down a deposit at a new facility in Knoxville so he can remain close to his sister.