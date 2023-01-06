KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man charged with attempted murder has been arrested in the Five Points area, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

David Niyonkuru (KPD)

Police say that David Niyonkuru, 20, of Knoxville, was arrested Thursday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. Niyonkuru was arrested at a residence on McConnell Street in the Five Points area of East Knoxville, KPD said.

According to police, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of attempted first-degree murder. In November, KPD asked for help locating Niyonkuru in connection to a shooting in March, 2021. Court system records also show Nuyonkuru facing drug charges and charges of evading arrest, criminal trespassing and possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed.

“A big thank you to the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their efforts to apprehend Niyonkuru. The Task Force agencies that were essential in this apprehension include the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.” KPD said.