KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cafe and bar in West Knoxville was closed under the state nuisance law by prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office on June 29.

Bebo’s Café located on Gleason Drive was ordered to close by a judge due to homicide, shootings, fights and other violent behavior occurring at the location, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bebo’s Cafe located on Gleason Drive was ordered to close after a series of incidents that happened, including a homicide in 2022, according to the DA’s Office. (WATE Staff)

DA Charme Allen filed a petition stating that officers have responded to 68 calls over 18 months at Bebo’s Café for repeated shootings and one homicide that occurred at the business. Allen’s petition adds that in the past 18 months, there were several violent altercations.

“Owners, managers and employees of Bebo’s Café are either unwilling or incapable of controlling the criminal activity occurring on the property, leading to an environment that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm to patrons and the surrounding community. In short, Bebo’s Café operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such, and is a continued threat to this community,” the news release said.

In the petition, there were 18 incidents described on the list.

WATE has reported the homicide that happened on Aug. 14, 2022, when Cedric Isom, 29, of Knoxville, died in a shooting. We also covered the current manhunt for Jaheim Houston, 22, of Knoxville after a shooting incident at Bebo’s Café that led to Destiny Jones, 24, being killed in a crash near the area on May 15.

The nuisance injunction marks the 62 closure by the District Attorney’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department in the collaboration of “making neighborhoods safer from the activities that affect the safety and quality of life of residents in this community.”

“Bebo’s Café is a danger to the community particularly due to the violence that is occurring both inside and outside of the business, and we will use every resource and law available to combat violence in our community,” Allen said in the news release.