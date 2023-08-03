KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of a Knoxville bar has agreed in district court to permanently close his business and surrender his bar and liquor license, according to court documents.

Bebo’s Café on Gleason Drive was first ordered to close on June 29 under the state nuisance law by a judge due to multiple violent incidents, according to the Knox County District’s Attorney’s Office.

DA Charme Allen filed a petition against the bar stating that officers responded to 68 calls over 18 months at the property for several violent altercations, including shootings and one homicide.

WATE reported the homicide that happened on Aug. 14, 2022, when Cedric Isom, 29, of Knoxville, died in a shooting. WATE also covered the current manhunt for Jaheim Houston, 22, of Knoxville after a shooting incident at Bebo’s Café that led to Destiny Jones, 24, being killed in a crash near the area on May 15.

The owner of Bebo’s Café, Beshoy Saman, has been ordered to shut down the business permanently. He is allowed to make the necessary renovation and/or repairs to the property after authorities remove the plywood and padlocks blocking the building.

Saman will also lose his business’ beer and liquor permit issued by the City of Knoxville Beer Board.

Property ownership will go to Ruei Mei, Inc. who will lease the property to any tenant except Bebo’s Cafe or Saman. In addition, the company agreed to run criminal background checks on all potential tenants.

Bebo’s Cafe will be held responsible for the costs of “damages and causes of action resulting from the issuance and service of the nuisance injunction.”