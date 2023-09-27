KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville brewery has won multiple awards during the Great American Beer Festival and was featured in a Forbes Magazine article covering the honors, according to a press release.

Balter Beerworks announced the honors on Tuesday, saying the brewery clinched the title of “Brewery of the Year (501-1,000 bbl)” as well as two medals: a gold medal for their Sunsphere Wheat and a silver for their Vecino.

The Great American Beer Festival took place in Denver, Colorado From September 21 through September 23. Professionals from around the world brought their brews to compete and see which would be awarded medals, a symbol of brewing excellence, by the Professional Judge Panel.

Balter Beerworks explained that the festival is one of the most revered events in the craft brewing industry.

“Winning Brewery of the Year and receiving Gold and Silver medals at the Great American Beer

Festival is an incredible honor,” said Will Rutemeyer, Head Brewer at Balter Beerworks. “Our

team is truly dedicated to producing outstanding craft beer, and these accolades validate our

commitment to quality and innovation. We’re grateful for the support of our community and the

opportunity to share our passion with beer enthusiasts everywhere.”

Forbes Magazine published an article covering the festival’s honors, which included listing Balter Beerworks as the winner of the 501-1000 Barrels Brewery of the Year title.

The brewery will host special events and promotions in the coming weeks in celebration of their achievements, including a meet and greet with the brewers and Balter Team for Balter Society Members on October 19 from 5-7 p.m. and a special “Tapping Party” on October 20th from 5-7 p.m.

To learn more about Balter Beerworks, click here.