KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three years of construction, the multimillion-dollar Broadway Viaduct is open to vehicular traffic, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi confirmed that the bridge opened around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new bridge is for pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorized vehicles. However, Nagi said that people and bicyclists will need to wait until later this fall to use the bridge as work continues on the project.

TDOT began the State Route 1 (US 441) Broadway Viaduct project in May 2019. The project was meant to replace the bridge on Broadway Street that connects North and South Knoxville.

In July 2020, the project was in a “demolition phase” for the old bridge replacement.

The project costs about $17.3 million.