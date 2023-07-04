KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — World’s Fair Park was packed Tuesday as people attended “Festival on the Fourth” to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event was free and featured food, musical entertainment and activities.

Jon Van Hoozer and Masey Foster came for the fireworks but checked out the rest of what the event had to offer before the show.

“I think it’s great, you know it’s free for everybody, anybody can come, a ton of people are here enjoying themselves, it’s a good crowd. Everybody’s keeping it in line for the most part,” Van Hoozer said.

“Yeah I think it’s super cool,” Foster added.

The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with a musical performance from the Mikki Norwood Band. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played the musical finale starting at 8 p.m.

Tiffany Ellingsberg brought her family to the event.

“We decided to come for some kid-friendly firework shows and music, and we just moved to Knoxville,” she said.

She said that events like these help her get her kids out of the house.

“It’s awesome, it’s great. The kids have fun,” she said.

There were also local businesses and groups with tents set up at the festival, like the Knoxville Asian Festival.

“We have shamisen, a Japanese three-string banjo. So, you can come and play and test it and sing a song with us, and also we have the sumo wrestler coming,” said Kumi Alderman with the Knoxville Asian Festival.

Alderman said they celebrate the holiday because of how they are able to share their culture.

“We really appreciate the people who fought for freedom, and we cannot express ourselves, talk about the Asian countries, and share our Asian cultures, without the freedom,” she said.

The night wrapped up with a fireworks show shortly after 9:30 p.m.