KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else.

Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is no longer in operation and residents can’t live there. It comes after residents say they were given less than 24 hours to leave.

“They said because of lack of staffing, they would have to be out by four o’clock today [Wednesday],” said Doris Hager, a mother of a Highland Home resident.

The notice comes less than a month after management said it determined the home wasn’t financially viable.

“It’s not been at full capacity and with it not being at full capacity, it is a difficult financial venture to keep it going,” said Executive Director Angelia Jones.

Jones says the center planned to operate the home for another month, with residents expected to move out on Sept. 15, but that changed over the weekend.

Exterior shot of Highland Home, which is located in Fountain City

“We had staff who said they’re not going to return, people have gotten other jobs and without 24/7 staff, we can’t have people stay here,” Jones told WATE.

However, residents say the notice comes after increased problems with management including lack of outings, care, financial problems, and deteriorating housing conditions.

“The rain would come through the roof, it would leak down the wall and into the fire alarm and set it off,” said resident Marie Anderson. “The alarm would go off for hours on end.”

But Jones says many of those issues were never brought to her attention and are being described incorrectly.

“The fire alarm, when it wouldn’t turn off, was because someone here flipped a wrong switch and it couldn’t turn off,” explained Jones. “That’s why it kept going all night. The system does need to be replaced but it’s working as of now to the satisfaction of those who have investigated or come out and inspected it.”

Regardless, some people who have lived at the home for years say their lives have been upended and they’re scared for their friends.

“I don’t feel good about it,” said resident Vickie Parks who plans to live in Nashville. “I don’t want to leave them. Because I don’t know what’s going to happen to them. Please don’t let this happen to no one else.”

The Cerebral Palsy Center said it has offered places for residents to go such as the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee – Samaritan Place. The center also emphasized the organization isn’t shutting down, only Highland Home.

Several residents told WATE the house is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), local authorities, and Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ office. However, according to TBI, no investigation is underway.

WATE is working to confirm any other investigations and will update this story with any additional information.