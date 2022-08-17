KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and Mayor Indya Kincannon plan to announce the findings of the internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting inside of Austin-East Magnet High School Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The shooting took place on April 12, 2021, and led to the death of Austin-East student, Anthony Thompson Jr. Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East on a report of a male subject who was armed in the school. Thompson was fatally shot while officers attempted to disarm him in a school bathroom.

Thompson’s gun discharged during the struggle and struck a trashcan. Officer Jonathan Clabough then fired his service weapon twice, one fatally striking Thompson and the other striking Officer Adam Willson in the leg.

On April 21, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen released the bodycam footage of the incident giving insight into what happened. On the same day, Allen announced that none of the four involved officers in the shooting would be charged following a TBI investigation.

Thompson’s family is currently suing Knoxville Police. The lawsuit alleges that their rights were violated “due to the acts and omissions of the Knoxville Police Department and the four officers involved by failing to provide sufficient training to handle such a situation. It calls for funding for mental health care services for grieving students and families as well as $2.75 million in damages.

Following the shooting, Kelvon Foster was found guilty of providing a handgun to Thompson. He has been sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

