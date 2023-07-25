KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a month-to-month contract for former federal Judge H. Bruce Guyton to fill the role of interim deputy chief of professional standards for the Knoxville Police Department.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the role is essential in dealing with internal affairs.

“Having a federal judge take on this role on an interim basis is a real feather in our cap because we need this position, deputy chief of professional standards. We now have an office of professional standards, they’ve done great work,” she said.

She also said Guyton has the experience needed to improve the department.

“He is an amazing person, he has an incredible level of experience, he understands criminal law, employment law and he understands the law, we really appreciate his willingness to come out of retirement to serve in this temporary role,” she said.

Though the vote to approve was unanimous, it did not come without concerns.

“In my opinion, I cannot imagine an independent temporary contractor serving in the role that we’re asking the judge to serve, because they’re doing the work that a permanent staff person would do,” Councilwoman Amelia Parker said.

KPD Chief Paul Noel said a temporary fill for the position is necessary to keep momentum.

“The reason that we’re trying to bring in Judge Guyton temporarily is to show our commitment to this because we are committed to this. We don’t want to lose any ground and Judge Guyton is not going to be the permanent individual in this job we’re trying to find that individual now and that’s something I’m focused on,” Noel said.

Guyton was not present when the city council confirmed his position. With the approval of the month-to-month contract, Guyton will be making $12,500 each month he serves in the role.