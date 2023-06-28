KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council voted to pass two resolutions that were competing to address the mental health crisis in the city.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, council members considered Vice Mayor Andrew Roberto’s resolution and Councilwoman Amelia Parker’s two resolutions to help with the needs of Knoxville’s vulnerable communities.

The council voted unanimously to pass Roberto’s resolution. However, they did not stop there, as one of Parker’s resolutions also passed with two abstentions.

Roberto’s resolution focuses more on working with long-term psychiatric hospitalization units that would serve low-income and uninsured people and matching funds to help develop a plan for alternative response services.

Parker wanted to ensure that an alternative response program was pushed more to get professionals on the field to help those dealing with a mental health crisis. This concept would also be discussed in a public hearing.

She has worked extensively with the Knoxville HEART to try to implement an alternative response team task force. However, her second resolution involving the development of the task force was withdrawn at the council meeting.

During the meeting, some of the community members came to speak for or against the resolutions that were presented that night. Some saw Roberto’s resolution as “problematic” or “lacking community involvement.”

Roberto stated that his resolution was only to speed up the process of helping the community, get all organizations involved, including HEART and push for better care of those dealing with a crisis.

The councilman also discussed wanting to host a workshop with the Knox County Commission on Aug. 3. Five council members also agreed with his approach of “not waiting” to start the process.

There were some council members who also agreed with Parker’s resolution, including the idea of a task force. However, some believed waiting for more information or research on the task force development would hinder the process of helping the mental health crisis in the city.

After Paker’s resolution passed in the council meeting, community members were heard cheering from their seats as the council continued with the agenda.