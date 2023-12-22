KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As 2023 winds down, Knoxville city leaders took a look back at the accomplishments made in the last year.

In a post on Facebook, leaders with the city said the biggest accomplishment is that crime went down in 2023. This is after a noted spike in 2020 and 2021.

This reduction comes as the city put together a violence reduction plan with help from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. This plan was finalized in March 2023 and the city’s Violence Reduction Leadership team meets monthly to discuss ways to implement it.

Number two on the city’s list was that direct city funding helped open or break ground on hundreds of affordable housing units. Some of these projects included the groundbreaking for the start of the Western Heights transformation plan, new supportive housing for veterans being built, Inskip Flats opening, and Caswell Manor offering housing to people experiencing homelessness.

The availability of affordable housing has become a major issue in Knoxville. According to the East Tennessee Realtors 2023 Housing Report, rent in the city has increased by 47% since 2019. This report also shows that the rental occupancy rate was at a near-record high of 98% as of the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to decline to around 96% across 2023.

The final point on the city’s list was the “new, imaginative public spaces” created at Morningside Park, Fort Kid and in the Urban Wilderness.

In December, the BlueCross Healthy Place at Morningside Park opened, bringing several new amenities to the park, including restrooms, playgrounds for age groups 2-5 and 5-12, a fitness area and challenge course, a walking trail, two community pavilions, and a multipurpose field with bleachers. The Fort Kid playground reopened in March after being closed for almost three years and in November a new interactive mural was added to the park.

This post comes as the city aims to recognize some of the services and solutions that those who work for the City of Knoxville helped deliver in 2023.