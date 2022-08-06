KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.

Harry Upshaw, 44

After being hospitalized, Upshaw was soon pronounced dead. No suspects were identified and the incident is still under investigation.

According to his obituary, Upshaw was born December 13, 1976, to Harry Upshaw and Kim Clemons. When he was younger, he was very active in sports.

Upshaw’s family held a public walkthrough at the Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Chuch. He was buried at New Gray Cemetery.

“As a young boy, he was always very charismatic and friendly. Harry O. never met a stranger. Of course, as a child grows up and becomes curious about people, places and things; he chooses to navigate his way through life on his own terms,” the obituary said.

Upshaw is one of over 80 men who have unsolved murder cases in Knoxville.