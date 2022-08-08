KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 17-year-old Johnkelian ‘John John’ Mathis was shot and killed in the Lonsdale area on Aug. 8, 2021.

Mathis was one of the many Knoxville men who have unsolved murders. However, he is also someone whose life was lost at a young age. He was going to be a senior at Austin-Easy High School.

Last year, Knoxville Police responded to a shooting in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Drive.

When they arrived at the scene they found Mathis, along with Tricia Fisher and Anthony Taylor, with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Mathis died at the hospital.

Mathis was original in the Lonsdale area for the annual Lonsdale Homecoming. According to family members, he was in sports, named Mr. Freshman, Mr. Sophomore, a West African Drummer and had a 3.5 GPA.

After his death, friends, family and the community are still looking for answers. The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.’

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Mathis is one of over 80 men who have unsolved murder cases in Knoxville.