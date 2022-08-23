KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021.

Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved.

University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a man who was unresponsive next to the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from one gunshot wound. He was later identified as Scott.

Scott was one of the 28 homicide victims from January 2021 to July 2021.

According to his obituary, Scott attended public schools in Williamsburg County. He was reported to love making music and making people laugh.

“He traveled all over the world and lived an exciting life,” said Scott’s obituary. “At an early age, Mack Jr. was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.”

The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Scott is a part of the over 80 men who have unsolved murder cases in Knoxville since 2004.