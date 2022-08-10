KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021.

Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found Allen in a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Knoxville Police believed there were witnesses to the shooting, but no one came forward.

Allen was a 1998 graduate of West End Academy where he played sports and a member of the New Metropolitan MBC, according to his obituary. He also started his own business called the Allen Pressure Washing Service.

The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward. Allen is one of over 80 men who have unsolved murder cases in Knoxville.