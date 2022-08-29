KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jonah Caldwell, 25, and Marquis Nolan, 23, were shot and killed at the Mag Lounge on Jan. 18, 2021.

Caldwell and Nolan are one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Both graduates from Austin-East High School were in the same area when the incident happened.

Knoxville Police Department responded to the Mar Lounge on E. Magnolia Avenue after a call about a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene, police found one victim who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. However, the victim died at the hospital.

Knoxville Police said they learned about a second victim who was taken to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Knoxville Police added that there were a lot of people at the Mag Lounge on the night of the shooting. They encourage anyone with information to come forward.

At the time, investigators believe the suspect may be in Detroit, Mich.; traveling between Detroit and Knoxville.

Both families continued to grieve the loss of the two men, according to Knoxville Police.

The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be awarded for information leading to an arrest.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Caldwell and Nolan are a part of the over 80 men who have unsolved murder cases in Knoxville since 2004.