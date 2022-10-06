KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Counselor Association announced that Emily Fain-Lynch has been recognized as the Tennessee School Counselor of the Year.

Fain-Lynch is a school counselor at Green Magnet STEAM Academy.

“I see every student in the school in the capacity of classroom lessons and school-wide programs,” said Fain-Lynch.

She works closely with the STEAM lab teacher to teach exciting and engaging lessons to students. In the school’s design lab, she incorporates social-emotional learning into assignments.

“Social skills are something that we need to teach just as much as we need to teach math and reading. We can be fabulous at math and reading but we can’t hold a job because we can’t get along with other people,” said Fain-Lynch.

Fain-Lynch is focused on providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

“We have to explicitly teach those skills of sharing, working together, and problem-solving and dealing with conflict, and those are not things that are easy when you’re five,” said Fain-Lynch.

Her hard work is reflected in the relationships she’s built with her students who trust her with information about their lives.

“It might be something going on here at schools like a conflict or an issue with another student or teacher that you just want to talk out about, and problem-solve together. It might be something going on at home that’s been sad or difficult, but maybe you just want to celebrate. You might need an adult just to be excited with you about something you’ve accomplished,” said Fain-Lynch.

Fain-Lynch had split her time between different schools in the past, but this year she is working full-time at Green Magnet STEAM Academy.