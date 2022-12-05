KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out.

The fire happened early Thursday morning on Greenway Drive in Knoxville. It started when a camper caught fire and spread, causing damage to a nearby house.

“There was no stopping it,” said Joshua Collins who, with his girlfriend, Ashley Hayes, started the morning of Dec. 1 in tragedy.

“We were up getting ready and we heard somebody yell fire. We went out to the front porch, and you could feel the heat on my face. At that point, it was so close,” said Hayes.

According to Collins, his uncle owned the property and lived in the camper next to their home.

“He kept to himself most of the time, he was quiet, and he liked to joke around,” said Hares.

Collins shared that his uncle and his uncle’s dog were killed in the fire.

“He was always out walking that little dog.” Hayes added, “he loved that dog.”

The camper was a total loss, and according to Collins and Hayes so was their home.

“There was nothing salvageable from that, unfortunately,” Hayes said. Collins added, “the camper was so close everything’s gone in the camper [and] in the house.”

They said they don’t have insurance on the property. The Red Cross gave them resources to get through a few days, but they say those are about to run out.

“We left with the clothes we were wearing on our backs,” Hayes said. “That’s it. It was too dangerous to go back into the house. At the time, the fire was so out of control and already jumped to the house.”

They’re living in a motel at the moment, but they don’t know where they’re going to lay their heads tomorrow night.

“We would appreciate any resources, any ideas on where and how to go forward from here. Anything anyone can do is appreciated,” stated Hayes.

Collins and Hayes have a GoFundMe raising money to help them as they move forward.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected, based on the preliminary investigation.