KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday is National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. In commemoration, Parkwest Medical Center and Peninsula are hoping to bring people together who have lost loved ones in this tragic way.



They will be holding an event on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkwest Medical Center (9352 Park West Blvd., Knoxville, Tenn., 37923). Attendees will get real-life reminders that others share their grief and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“All of our goals is to not just offer that support to the community but to work on decreasing the stigma around suicide. We want to be able to talk about it. We want to be able to embrace those folks who lost someone to suicide and that’s what this community event is about,” said Dr. Mary Nelle Osborne, manager of recovery services for Peninsula.

There will be several speakers, lunch and some arts and crafts activities during the event. The goal of the event is to support anyone impacted by suicide loss. Those who want to attend are asked to register in advance at treatedwell.com/survivor.

“In 1999, Harry Reid, who was a senator, proposed we set aside a day of recognition for survivors of suicide. He himself was a survivor, his father had committed suicide. This is now part of that event. This is an international day recognizing survivors of suicide. It always occurs the Saturday before Thanksgiving because going into the holidays can be very sad when someone’s not a the table, it’s especially hard when that person’s not at the table because the committed suicide,” said Osborne.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 or text *T-N* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at (865) 539-2409.

Peninsula also offers a free support group to help those grieving work through the pain of losing someone. ComPASS, or Communicating the Pain as Suicide Survivors meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in person at Peninsula Lighthouse, 1451 Dowell Springs Blvd, lower level. It is open to the public. To learn more, visit peninsulabehavioralhealth.org/Compass or call (865) 374-7106.