KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing.

Habitat for Humanity is working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.

The home was built through Habitat’s CEO Build program which works to raise awareness of the growing need for available and affordable workforce housing in our region while building affordable homes. The program is supported by Bank of America, who along with other Knoxville-area businesses helped Lillian and Rodney’s family gain the stability that comes with homeownership.

On December 14, the home was dedicated. Several of those who helped support building the home gathered and blessed the home. During the event, Knoxville Habitat‘s CEO said they were turning a house into a home.

“The CEO Build is such a special, special event for us and we’re blessed to have Bank of America continue to support us. This is the third year of this wonderful, wonderful event,” said Kelle Shultz.

“I’m very excited. I’m very ecstatic. We are blessed, me and my family. We are just excited to make a lifetime of memories in our new home,” said Lillian.

Lillian said the whole process of planning and building the home took around a year and a half. She added that she has a lot of plans for the home, but one of their first projects is going to be putting up a fence for their dog, Coco.

Lilian and Rodney with their children

According to Habitat, the couple’s desire to build a home “that can bring stability and independence to their family” led to their partnership with the nonprofit. Lillian and Rodney have been together for almost 12 years, and have three children: Javaunte (23), William (18) and Mya (16). Habitat adds that Rodney works as a warehouse foreman, and Lillian works in food service.

The past four years have held several financial, physical and emotional challenges for the family. In April 2021, Lillian became sick. She thought she had COVID-19 however during a trip to the hospital it was discovered her mitral valve was collapsing. She was given open-heart surgery to save her life. Following the surgery, she was in the hospital for several weeks and out of work for several months to recover according to Habitat.

“I am blessed and lucky to sit here and tell my story,” Lillian said.

This hardship lead to the couple deciding they wanted to find a way to buy their forever home. Now, that desire has become a reality. Looking to their future life as homeowners, Lillian exclaimed, “It is a blessing I can’t even put into words. I’m so excited.”

“The two of them talk enthusiastically about all the opportunities their own home will give them. They will have a place for their children to come home to. It will be easier to help care for family. They won’t have to worry about yearly rental increases. They can truly settle into their new house because they know it is their forever home,” shared Habitat in a release.

The home is also a part of Ellen’s Glen neighborhood. Knoxville Habitat said the homes within the neighborhood will provide strength, stability, and self-reliance to the families who will call it home. The neighborhood includes sidewalks, underground utilities and three, four and five-bedroom homes with single-car garages. In October, one of the first homes in the neighborhood was dedicated.

Ellen’s Glen is named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen “Sis” Roddy Mitchell. In 1985, Mitchell founded the Knoxville affiliate of Habitat for Humanity as a way to help families build and purchase affordable homes. Since then, Knoxville Habitat has helped over 700 families and the nonprofit continues to build upon Mitchell’s legacy through homes built in her honor.