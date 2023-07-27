KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is increasing their presence around Knoxville through the end of July as the area has experienced an uptick in fatal crashes so far this year.

Knoxville Police Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to enhance traffic enforcement through July 31. Efforts will focus on state routes in Knoxville, including I-40, I-75, Broadway Street, Pellissippi Parkway, Magnolia Avenue, Clinton Highway and Chapman Highway.

According to Knoxville Police Department release, there have been 30 fatal crashes in Knoxville this year as of July 26 with a total of 31 deaths. At the same time in 2022, there were 19 fatal crashes with a total of 19 deaths.

The 2023 total includes five pedestrian fatalities and five motorcycle fatalities.

Nearly 25 percent of this year’s fatal crashes have happened on either I-40 or I-75, police said. Other roads include Magnolia Avenue (four fatalities), Chapman Highway (three fatalities), Alcoa Highway (two fatalities) and Broadway (two fatalities).

Of the 21 fatalities so far in 2023 that were not pedestrians or motorcyclists, nearly 50 percent were not wearing seatbelts.

“Keeping the roads safe is one of our top priorities,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “We will be vigorous and visible in our efforts to eliminate the reckless or careless behavior that makes the roads less safe. I appreciate our partners at THP for linking arms with us to deter serious, life-altering crashes.”

There have been 745 traffic fatalities in Tennessee as of July 27, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s data for fatal road crashes, 34 more than at this point in 2022.