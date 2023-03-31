KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police said that the crash happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. on Western Avenue near University Avenue. According to the release, investigators think a motorcycle was driving west on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or light colored sedan that left on Western travelling away from downtown, Knoxville Police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. Police say that the man has since died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the driver or suspect vehicle is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The department is also investigating a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Dandridge Avenue early Thursday morning. A KPD release said the involved vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.