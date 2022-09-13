KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A film produced in Knoxville has been selected for the SOHO International Film Festival in New York on Oct. 6.

The film is called “Devils Hollow” which tells the story of an ex-con, confined to his farm on house arrest, who risks freedom to save his estranged daughter from a former crime partner.

“Devil’s Hollow rolls out with a languid intensity, like a slow-motion train wreck, steeped in the deceptively placid heat of a Southern summer. The images are beautiful, as well as an authentic look at the American deep South, and the engaging performances seal the deal,” according to Film Threat.

The film was written and directed by Chris Easterly, of Kentucky. Easterly said that he wrote the story when he was living in California. The film was taped in Knoxville.

“Films are really made by dozens and hundreds of people and I think Orson Welles, the famous director said, ‘The poet needs a pen and a painter needs a brush but a filmmaker needs an army,’ and I feel like we really rallied all these troops. It really became a family and I grew to love Knoxville and I would say, if anything, this is a film by Knoxville,” Easterly said.

“Devils Hollow” also features local actors David Dwyer and Kelly Shipe; and other actors, Patrick J. Mitchell and Skyler Hensely.

Production ended in June 2022. The film will also be a part of the Louisville Kentucky Film Festival.

For more information, visit devilshollowmovie.com.