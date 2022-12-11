KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after Knoxville had several fires in the area.

After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time.

“We’ve had 18 fires in about a month,” KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “Those 18 fires caused have been in encampments outside or around buildings.”

Firefighters put out just three of those 18 fires early morning Friday, Dec. 9. No injuries to civilian or firefighting personnel were reported.

“What we are seeing is purposefully set fires,” Wilbanks said. “We don’t really know who is doing it or why.”

One fire caused damages to the outside of the Binmayhem store on Clinton Highway, melting several plastic pallets and leaving a trail of it in the back lot. There were also reports of fire being set inside the dumpsters.

“One thing about dumpster fires is that they can be particularly dangerous to the fire department because people put a lot of different things in them,” Wilbanks said. “Sometimes we find propane bottles in them and a lot of other things in them. They can be very dangerous and cause big problems for us.”

Firefighters are still unsure as to why these fires are being set and if you know anything about these fires you are encouraged to reach out to KFD or reach out to the State Arson Hotline at 800-762-3017. If your tip leads to a conviction you could earn a reward.