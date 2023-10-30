KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is planning on donating a truck to Fulton High School to help students prepare for a possible career in fire management.

The pumper truck will be used as a learning tool by students in the school’s Fire Service Education Program. According to the resolution on the donation, the truck is no longer being used by any city department.

Approval of the donation by the city council and the Knox County school system is currently pending. The city council is scheduled to vote on the resolution on October 31 while the school system will make its decision in November.

“Both the Knox County Board of Education and the Knoxville Fire Department believe that the surplus pumper truck will provide hands-on educational value to those students enrolled in the Fire Service Education Program.” City Council Resolution

In January 2023, the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knox County Board of Education entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to allow donations, provide information and make presentations to Fulton High School’s Fire Service Education Program. The donation of the pumper truck would be an amendment to the MOU.

Fulton High School is among the eight high schools that are part of the 865 Academies initiative, which aims to equip students with the necessary skills to enter the workforce. Fulton has three academies – the Academy of Communications, the Academy of Health and Human Services, and the Academy of Public Service.

In addition to the Fire Service Education Program, the school is also working with the Knoxville Police Department for the criminal justice program under the Academy of Public Service.