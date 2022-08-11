KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire honors four firefighters who were able to rescue a person who was trapped during flooding last year.

Storms were affecting some places in East Tennessee, last year. On the evening of Aug. 30, 2021, Knoxville Fire responded to an incident where a person was trapped during the flooding. Firefighters from station 18 were able to rescue the person and bring them to safety.

Hurricane Ida came through the area and caused heavy rainfall within East Tennessee. Knoxville was one of the areas that were heavily affected.

Knoxville Fire wanted to honor the four firefighters. Battalion Chief Rusty Singleton, Captain Chris McReynolds, and Firefighter Ethan Tompkins all received the Departmental Commendation.

Master Firefighter Justin Ingle received the department‘s highest award, the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary heroism and bravery.