KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigations into what officials believe are suspicious fires are underway after Knoxville Fire Department crews worked three separate incidents along Clinton Highway early Friday.

According to KFD Assistant Chief G. Brent Seymour, at around 5:23 a.m. Friday KFD responded to the three separate fires in the 5000 block of Clinton Highway area. Seymour said as units were responded to the first reported dumpster fire at a vacant building, they noticed another fire behind BinMayhem at 5032 Clinton Highway in the same parking lot.

Seymour says that the fire had extended into the roof of the structure from the back wall. Then, an additional fire was reported at Inskip Ball Park a short time later.

No injuries to civilian or firefighting personnel were reported, Seymour said. KFD fire Investigators remained on the scene to examine the incidents. The fires are considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Knoxville Fire Investigation unit at 865-637-1386 or email at KFDArson@knoxvilletn.gov