KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters battled the flames at a home in West Knoxville after a vehicle crashed into a house according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters say that they responded to a vehicle running into a home in the 5500 block of Kenbook Lane around 3 p.m. on Thursday. No one was injured and the vehicle only caused minor damage to the structure. As Knoxville Police responded, the vehicle, which appears to be a blue SUV, caught fire, the fire department said.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

The Home on Kenbrook Lane (Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

Assistant Chief Brent Seymour said that KFD was called to extinguish the flames. On scene, crews found the SUV was on fire and the flames had extended to the attic and front porch. Crews were able to put out the flames quickly with only moderate damage to the front of the house, Seymour said.

According to the Fire Department, the Knoxville Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the fire, and no one was injured in the incident.