KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is battling a 3-acre “man-made” brush fire near Lynnhurst Cemetery in North Knoxville.

Assistant Chief Mark Willbanks said the fire on the ridge behind Lynnhurst Cemetery was human-caused. WATE’s Cory Sanning, who is on the scene, shared that someone who lives on the ridges has been arrested and is in custody in connection to starting the fire.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

(Knoxville Fire Department)

No structures have been damaged by the fire. However, KFD said there was one that they had believed was threatened, but at this time the structure is safe.

Knoxville Police warned people in the area to be aware of the fire. They are assisting with traffic and on the perimeter of the fire.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the past week, fueled by the dry conditions. In the last week, two human-caused wildfires in Knox County were reported, despite the burn ban in place for the county.